Are Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Furious Over Kylie Jenner's Secret Shoe Deal? Deets Here

Kanye West was once a part of the Kardashian clan and there was a business deal that caused a huge tension. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired in 2016, Kanye and Kim Kardashian were angry at Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner because of a secret business venture involving them. The disagreement happened during a family holiday in Cuba where deeper family problems were discovered.

The Puma deal revelation

This conflict arose from what was being discussed over dinner. Kim, who appeared visibly annoyed, told her sisters about Kylie’s clandestine Puma agreement. The duo found out only after the campaign had been shot, terming it as a conflict of interest. Kanye along with Kim had been working on an Adidas deal which is closely associated with Kanye’s brand. They felt disrespected by Kris for failing to communicate this to them as the initiator.

Kanye even went as far as comparing this situation with doing his own show without telling the rest of the family members. He said “So they offered me a deal, and I like did it, and didn't tell none of y'all and brought all of my cool friends- Like now, it's Jay-Z [and] Beyonce, all on the show. I know that it's a really weird situation because it’s family, but it's like...,” he emphasized how severe the betrayal was. Khloe Kardashian also sided with Kanye stating that such significant issues should have been communicated first.

Advertisement

Family fallout

Kim noted how Kylie had walked in Yeezy shows thanks to support from Kanye who felt that Kylie's actions were wrong. Kim continued expressing her disappointment when their family returned back to Los Angeles. She wished her mother would have consulted them before making any deals so as to avoid clashes.

Global Director of Brand and Marketing for Puma Adam Petrick confirmed that Kylie participated in the campaign because she belonged there. He added yet more secrecy to this affair thereby heightening more tensions.

Kris Jenner's defense

Kris defended her decision, saying she had thought about what was best for her clientele. However, Kim believed that family should be put first before any business. She emphasized, "Sometimes when you're dealing with family, it's not really about a business decision." Even though Kris defended herself on this matter, Kim still felt they should have been told as the most vital of decisions.

Advertisement

Ultimately Kris admitted her mistake and said that she sometimes forgets to communicate properly. The confrontation ended on a relatively good note with Kris understanding Kim’s perspective. Nevertheless, the incident shed light on the intricate relationships between family and business in the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was 'Not Expecting' A 'Career Turn' To Become An Actor; Shares Her '10 Year Plan'