Are Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney on talking terms post infamous fight? Here's the 'current status'

The highly anticipated The Kardashians Season 3 is set to have its grand premiere on Hulu, this month. The official trailer of the much-awaited reality show has already created quite a stir on social media, with glimpses of the Kardashian family's new struggles, and most importantly, new dramas. What caught the attention of audiences is the fallout between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, over the latter's wedding. Kourtney accused her younger sister for using her wedding with Travis Barker as a 'business opportunity' and things reportedly took an ugly turn.

Kim Kardashian reveals her current status with Kourtney

During her appearance on the latest episode of TODAY Show, Kim Kardashian opened up about filming for The Kardashians Season 3, which she described as the 'most emotional and frustrating' season ever. "This season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with my family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before," stated the reality tv star.

Kim Kardashian, who opened up about her 'current status' with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, stated that they are okay, and they will always be family. "We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised. But, I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable. Because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences. I’m proud we’re still so open and driven to share so much," added the 42-year-old.