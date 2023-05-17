Are Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney on talking terms post infamous fight? Here's the 'current status'
Kim Kardashian and her sister Kourtney Kardashian had a fall-out, as per the trailer of The Kardashians Season 3, over the latter's wedding. Is all well between the siblings?
Key Highlight
-
Kim Kardashian recently revealed her 'current status' with sister Kourtney, after their fight.
-
The reality Tv star described The Kardashians Season 3 as the most emotional and frustrating.
The highly anticipated The Kardashians Season 3 is set to have its grand premiere on Hulu, this month. The official trailer of the much-awaited reality show has already created quite a stir on social media, with glimpses of the Kardashian family's new struggles, and most importantly, new dramas. What caught the attention of audiences is the fallout between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, over the latter's wedding. Kourtney accused her younger sister for using her wedding with Travis Barker as a 'business opportunity' and things reportedly took an ugly turn.
Kim Kardashian reveals her current status with Kourtney
During her appearance on the latest episode of TODAY Show, Kim Kardashian opened up about filming for The Kardashians Season 3, which she described as the 'most emotional and frustrating' season ever. "This season was probably my most emotional and frustrating internally with my family that I haven’t really seen or experienced before," stated the reality tv star.
Kim Kardashian, who opened up about her 'current status' with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, stated that they are okay, and they will always be family. "We’ve been there before, and we’ll always be okay. We’re always family. That’s how we were raised. But, I’m also proud that everyone’s really vulnerable. Because I’m sure so many other families have gone through similar things, maybe on different levels and experiences. I’m proud we’re still so open and driven to share so much," added the 42-year-old.
Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...Read more