Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady dating? Michael Rubin addresses rumors

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are rumored to be dating for a long time now. The rumors surrounding a potential romantic relationship between the celebrities has been steadily intensifying following their recent attendance at Michael Rubin's annual white party. Now, Rubin, the host of the event, has decided to address the growing speculation surrounding the two celebrities.

Kim Kardashian is dating Tom Brady?

Micheal Rubin while attending the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20-year anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday addressed the rumors of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady presumably dating. "Honestly, they're just friends. It's just the crazy rumors that get out there," he told Entertainment Today on the red carpet.

Rubin further shared, “Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much.” He added, "It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much."

Michael continued, "So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors. We always want to laugh about it."

Earlier this month, the renowned reality star, Kim Kardashian, and the retired NFL quarterback, Tom Brady, were among the high-profile guests attending Michael Rubin's illustrious white party in the Hamptons.

According to a report in ET, shortly after the party, a source revealed, "Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin's white party and had a good time together."

Amidst ongoing speculations about a potential romance between Kim and Tom, another insider mentioned to the publication in May, "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home." However, this source emphasized that the two are simply "just friends."

ALSO READ: Did Kim Kardashian have 'dinner' with Tom Brady after reconnecting over Kanye West's rants? Deets inside

Kim Kardashian wants to 'sneak around'

During the third season of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian dropped hints about her dating life, expressing her strong desire for more privacy and a more low-key approach to relationships.

Kim said, "You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from [the] last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly." She continued, "I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!"

This shift supposedly happened after her last highly publicized romance with actor and comedian Pete Davidson.

ALSO READ: Why does Kris Jenner not want Kim Kardashian to headline The Bachelorette? Says, 'You're not doing this'