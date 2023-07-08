Are Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady looking for a relationship? Sources CLARIFY

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady found themselves at the center of speculation after being spotted conversing at Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons during the Fourth of July weekend. While some assumed a romantic connection, sources close to both individuals affirm that there is no romantic involvement between them, highlighting their friendship and admiration for each other.

Minimal interaction between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady and a reported crush

Contrary to the rumors, the two sources reveal that Kardashian and Brady had limited interaction at the party. According to the first source, they briefly exchanged greetings upon Kardashian's arrival. However, a second source notes that their conversation was brief, with little interaction throughout the event. After the encounter, Kardashian reportedly expressed her attraction to the retired NFL quarterback, sharing her "crush" with friends. As the first source states, "Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom."

Friendship and respect between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady not romance

A third source emphasizes that despite Kardashian's admiration for Brady, there is no romantic relationship between them. The source clarifies, "They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other." Furthermore, the source reveals that Kardashian's focus remains on her children and her businesses, with no intentions of pursuing a romantic involvement at this time. Another source close to Kardashian supports this, affirming, "Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now."

Tom Brady's post-divorce interactions and Kim Kardashian's hope for the future

Brady recently finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares two children. At the July 4th party, the second source reveals that Brady had a "pretty good interaction" with Emily Ratajkowski, who previously dated Kardashian's ex, Pete Davidson. However, the first source counters this, stating, "I wouldn't say it was a romance [vibe]. It was fun and everyone was dressed to impress... They were definitely speaking at different times throughout the night." Despite the speculation, it seems that their conversation was simply a friendly exchange at a social event, rather than a catalyst for a romantic relationship.

