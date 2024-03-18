Are Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian 'Banned' From Giving Speeches At Family Functions? Reality Stars Reveal

Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, two prominent figures within the Kardashian-Jenner clan, often find themselves at the center of family dynamics. While Kourtney embodies a more reserved demeanor, Khloé radiates with her vibrant personality. Together, they navigate the complexities of sibling relationships amidst the glitz and glamor of their reality TV empire.

However, their dynamic isn't without its hiccups, as evidenced by Khloé's revelation of the incident that led to their ban from giving speeches at family gatherings.

Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian banned from family speeches

During the recent launch of her wellness brand, Lemme, at Target, Kourtney Kardashian candidly shared via Instagram Story about the incident that resulted in her and Khloé being banned from delivering speeches at family gatherings.

"I gave up giving speeches after @khloekardashian and I gave a drunken speech together at @kimkardashian's second wedding and somehow here I am…" she revealed, shedding light on a humorous yet memorable moment that continues to resonate within the Kardashian family lore.

Khloé reaffirmed her sister's account on her own Instagram Story, disclosing that their "ban" from delivering speeches stemmed from Kim Kardashian's 2011 wedding to Kris Humphries, which famously ended after just 72 days of marriage.

She wrote, "This is a true story although [Kourtney] used the word 'gave up.' We were BANNED from speeches ever since that wedding. It was not pretty for either one of us but I'm sure mostly every person in attendance enjoyed our speech that evening. I vote to Bring Kourt and Kokes speeches back! Who's with me."

Khloe Kardashian banned by sister Kim

Khloé had previously discussed the ban imposed by Kim from speaking at her sister's wedding during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2014, following Kim's marriage to rapper Kanye West earlier that year. Khloe said, “I’m such a talker, and I feel like I’m such an open book, but I did get banned from speaking at Kim and Kanye’s wedding. I wasn’t allowed to give a speech because I just ramble, and I think I’m maybe giving a compliment, and I’m not saying the right thing.”

Despite the ban on speeches, Kanye West, the groom, took center stage at his wedding to Kim Kardashian, delivering a lengthy speech that even teased Khloé about her desire for the microphone. Khloé humorously recounted the moment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, describing, “Kanye was giving his speech and was like, ‘Khloé, I know you want the mic,’ he was like taunting me. It was, like, one ranter to another ranter, ‘I want that mic.’”

She added, “His speech was epic, and I think it went on for like 45 minutes.” This is a playful exchange between two enthusiastic speakers.

To this, Kim said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! In 2014, “I think everyone just had such a good time at Versailles that they drank too much. Khloé drank a little too much the night before, and I had to wake her up. She was laying down and getting her makeup done while she was sleeping, she was so hungover!”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their divorce in 2022, ending their union after eight years of marriage.

