Are Kylie and Kendall Jenner ‘copying’ Sofia Richie’s style? Fans think so

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are yet again at the receiving end of the social media backlash. Fans think that the Jenner sisters are now opting for ‘old money’ aesthetic and makeovers by copying the elegant style of Sofia Richie.

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has been accused of copying her former best friend Sofia Richie ’s style. Here is everything to know about the massive backlash that Jenner sisters are facing for copying Sofia Richie’s aesthetics.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner receives social media backlash

Sofia Richie has been the poster girl of the ‘old money’ aesthetics or quiet luxury trend, especially since her South of France wedding to Elliot Grainge in April. Meanwhile social media users have noticed that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have been opting for more sophisticated outfits rather than their string bikinis.

Recently Kendall Jenner’s stylist posted a couple of pictures on Instagram in which the 27 year old model can be seen wearing sophisticated and elegant outfits. In one of the pictures, Kendall wore a white fit-and-flare Alaïa frock along with a brown Hermès Kelly bag and black headband. While in Paris, Kendall also opted for a gray elegant midi by Bottega Veneta which further fueled the comparison.

Fans were not happy that Kendall and Kylie Jenner are now copying Sofia Richie’s style. Social media users asked the Jenner sisters to have some originality rather than always copying others.

One user commented, “Lmaoooo not Kendall trying to jump on the ‘old money Sofia Richie aesthetic’ all of sudden after posting thirst traps all week lol” Another user added, “Have some originality. Lol. Shamelessly copying other’s [sic] style.” Third person commented, “Sophia [sic] Richie DOES it better.”

Last month, Kylie Jenner was accused by fashion critics for copying her former friend Sofia Richie’s fashion style when she wore white Alaïa maxi dress.

Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner were once best friends but their friendship had taken a hit when the former started dating Scott Disick , the ex of makeup mogul’s sister Kourtney Kardashian .