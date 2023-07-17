Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods rekindling their friendship 4 years after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal?

Ever since the cheating scandal between Triston Thompson and Jordyn Woods came to light, Kylie Jenner cut off ties with the latter for her betrayal. For the unversed, Thompson was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian when he cheated on her with Woods. Four years after the controversy, have the two former best friends put the drama in the past?

Are Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods rekindling their bond?

Jenner and Woods were spotted having dinner at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles on July 15, 2023, sparking rumors of the two giving their lost friendship another chance. The two formerly estranged pals seemed to be in a pleasant mood as they were spotted all dressed up for a night out. While Jenner wore an asymmetrical black and white top with black pants, Woods donned a body-fitted multi-colored dress from her brand, Woods by Jordyn.

While the former kept her look effortless and simple, the latter accessorized her outfit with a funky necklace, dangler earrings, a couple of rings, and a blue designer handbag. Jenner and Woods were also spotted in the same car after they finished dinner. The pictures have caused a buzz on the Internet as netizens react to the surprising reunion. This comes after Jenner cut off her equation with Woods after finding out that Woods had kissed Thompson in Feb 2019.

What was the Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson scandal?

During an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show Red Table Talk in March that year, the 25-year-old admitted that the basketball player had kissed her. "It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue kiss. No making out. I don't think he's wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. When alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves," she defended herself publicly. This did not go down well with Khloe who slammed her on Twitter.

She wrote, "Why are you lying @jordynwoods?? If you're going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!" This was followed up by a tweet saying, "Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me, I won't do that to my daughter."

Khloe's tweet concluded, "He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well." The 39-year-old has a daughter and a son with Thompson, who has time and again been exposed for his various cheating scandals. Reports at the time claimed that it was hard for Jenner to break her long-time friendship with Jordyn but she did it for her half-sister and family.

