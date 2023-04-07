Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating? Fans react after blind item goes viral

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet might just be the new couple in town, or so a blind item suggests.

Fan favourite Instagram gossip page DeuxMoi recently posted a blind item on Instagram, which has now gone viral among netizens. However, it should be noted that DeuxMoi provides a disclaimer that some of her blind items that come through e-mail submissions might be false and should not be believed completely until further proof or validation. Moreover, this particular blind item about Kylie and Timothee came with a gif that said ‘Proceed with Caution’, meaning that this might not be true so must not be taken too seriously.

Fans react to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s dating rumours

Despite being a blind item that came with a warning to proceed with caution, fans did not stop themselves from reacting to the information on Twitter. Fans also noted that both Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner will be at Coachella this year. Most fans expressed shock and surprise at the new rumour in town. Take a look below.

One fan wrote, “Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating is even more random than Kendall and Benito?!?!? )crying emoji)”. Another fan’s tweet said, “I hope this Timothee and Kylie Jenner thing is just a weird rumour submitted to deuxmoi by kris jenner.” A third user tweeted, “deuxmoi saying timothee and kylie are dating was not in my 2023 cards.”

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet with Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny

A few days back, rumoured couple Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly had dinner together at Bird Streets Club, in West Hollywood, California. As per reports, they were joined by Kylie Jenner during their night out at the restaurant. Kylie’s SUV reportedly crashed into the restaurant’s gate, which fell on the hood of the car, making it stop working. According to eyewitnesses, the Kylie Cosmetics owner’s security gave the valet her number to pay for the gate later.

Apart from Kylie, Timothee Chalamet was said to be there too. Zack Bia, Russell Westbrook, Stassi Karanikolau, and Victoria Villarroel, also joined them at dinner.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner planning to delete social media? Deets inside