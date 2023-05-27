Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet growing stronger? Reality star's car spotted leaving actor's mansion

Ever since the news of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet potentially dating surfaced on the Internet, netizens have been buzzing with opinions and discussions. The reality television star's car was recently spotted arriving and leaving the actor's home. Continue reading for more details about the growing equation between the 25-year-old and the Dune star.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet growing stronger?

Jenner's black Range Rover SVA was spotted arriving at her rumoured boyfriend's mansion in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, May 24, 2023. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's car reportedly arrived at Chalamet's house around 10 am and left a few minutes later with a black security Escalade behind her. Since the windows of both the cars were black-tinted, it's not confirmed if Jenner was in either of the cars but the pictures spark curiosity regardless.

Jenner and the 27-year-old first sparked rumors in April after gossip page Deuxmoi claimed they were reportedly dating. An insider claimed that the two started hanging out in January when they met during Paris Fashion Week. The rumours sparked further when Jenner's car was spotted outside Chalamet's house and they were spotted enjoying a taco date the next day. A source told Entertainment Tonight, "They are keeping things casual at this point."

They proceeded to add, "It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It's new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun." Another source told US Weekly, "Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to."

"He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," they concluded. Even though neither of the two has addressed the rumours or spoken up about their relationship, a video of them interacting at Paris Fashion Week made its way onto the Internet. Jenner was previously in a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. She shares two kids with him, daughter Stormi and son, Aire.

