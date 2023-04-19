Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in a casual relationship? Source reveals

The youngest sibling from the Kardrashian and Jenner clans, Kylie Jenner, is reportedly in a relationship with Timothée Chalamet. She is also a mother of two beautiful children, which she shares with Travis Scott; the two recently called it a split but are still co-parenting their daughter, Stormie, who is 5, and their son, Aerie, who is 1 year old. As both Kylie and Timothée are keeping their romance a secret, a source has revealed that the new couple is not serious but rather in a casual relationship.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are in a casual relationship?

As per the reports, both Kylie and Timothée are keeping their relationship fun and casual for now. A source told Entertainment Tonight that, “t’s not serious but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.” Furthermore, revealing that the Call Me By Your Name is unlike anyone Kylie previously dated, the source was quoted saying, “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie, and she’s having a lot of fun.” ““Kylie decided she didn’t want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends,” added the source. However, none of them has actually confirmed that they are seeing other but fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement.

Did Kendall Jenner play cupid for Kylie and Timothée?

For the unversed, Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner is also friends with Timothée which might be the possibility of her playing cupid for them. The source has revealed that, “Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it’s been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life.” There were rumours that Kylie and Timothée were a thing in January when they were seen interacting at Paris Fashion Week. Later all these started making sense when the former’s car was spotted parked outside latter’s Beverly Hills mansion last week. And the next day, they enjoyed a taco date.

ALSO READ: Is Kylie Jenner looking to be a mother again amidst Timothee Chalamet rumors?