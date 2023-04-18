Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'keeping things casual'? Here's everything we know

Even since the news of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet dating broke out, the Internet has been abuzz as netizens discuss the new couple and their possible potential. Now, a source has revealed details about their relationship. Continue reading to find out more about the equation between the billionaire beauty mogul and the Oscar-nominated actor.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet in a casual relationship?

A source told Entertainment Tonight that though Jenner and Chalamet are dating, things between them are not in a serious phase. "They are keeping things casual at this point. It's not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes. It's been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships," the source said.

"It's new and exciting for Kylie and she's having a lot of fun," the source added. Meanwhile, her sister Kendall Jenner was spotted dancing to rumoured boyfriend, Bad Bunny's music at Coachella, and popular musician couple Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also seem to have gotten back together after being spotted kissing at the music festival.

But Jenner and Chalamet decided not to use the opportunity of Coachella to address the rumours or go public together. "Kylie decided she didn't want to make things public with Timothée this past weekend at Coachella, and really just wanted to chill and have fun with her friends," the source revealed. Talking about how the two met, they added, "Timothée is also friends with Kendall, so it's been easy for Kylie to integrate him into her life."

Another source told US Weekly, "Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren't that serious. However, she's enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go. Things are very new so it's hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees." The 25-year-old reality television star and the 27-year-old actor seem to be taking things slow and casual while they enjoy hanging out with one another.

"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to. He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry," the source added. Meanwhile, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been "on a break" with former boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, who she shares her two kids, Stormi and Aire, with.