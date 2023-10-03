Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet wearing matching USD 4,950 love necklaces amidst romance? Netizens think so

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance has been garnering widespread attention from the time the rumors first came out. Ever since they confirmed it at Beyonce's concert, they have grabbed more eyeballs than ever with their making out and the public display of affection. Fans in particular have been noticing every single detail in hopes of getting a peek into their daing life. Here's what they've noticed after Timothee's recent public appearance.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet wearing matching love necklaces?

The Dune actor was spotted at a dinner on Saturday, September 30, when netizens noticed that he was wearing the Cartier love necklace that costs $4,950. The occasion was a meet-up for the fragrance Bleu de Chanel and since Timothee is the face of the brand, he made an appearance. He wore a brown Tom Ford leazer blazer, silk shirt, and pants, but it was the necklace that caught the most attention. Fans were quick to notice a starking connection.

For the unversed, Kylie has been sporting a similar necklace for months and Timothee's appearance has made fans sit up and take notice. They believe they are either sharing the necklace with one another or have matching ones that they gifted each other. The founder of Kylie Cosmetics has even posted pictures of herself wearing the piece on her neck and as a bracelet on her wrist. With both of them sporting the same, fans were bound to notice.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's romance

Kylie has been a longtime Cartier enthusiast and has worn several of their designs including a $1,570 Cartier ring. Meanwhile, the reality star was spotted at an event recently and one of the pictures gave a glimpse of her phone's lock screen. It featured a loved-up image of Kylie and Timothee with the latter cuddling her and kissing her on the cheek. The couple has made several public appearances since their confirmation at the Beyonce concert.

After making out at the show, they were seen at the US Open where they cuddled, kissed, and enjoyed each other's company. Most recently, they were spotted in Paris where Kylie attended Schiaparelli's spring-summer 2024 fashion show to support her sister Kendall who was closing it. The two were also seen attending Rosalia's birthday party together.

