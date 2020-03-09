Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially back together? Find Out

After fuelling reconciliation rumours, are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott officially back together? Read on to find out.

Ever since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits last year, their fans have been rooting for the couple to get back together. After months to reconciliation rumours, a source has finally confirmed that Kylie and Travis, who share a daughter Stormi Webster, are officially a couple again. The insider told ET that they always loved and respected each other. They decided to split only because they had a lot going on in their lives and couldn’t fully focus on their relationship.

Kylie had to prioritise her makeup business, while Travis was always on tour or working on his music. While they still have busy schedules, the source asserted that they now know how to strike a balance between their personal and professional life and want to focus on their family. Even after they broke up, the couple was spotted together on various occasions, mostly hanging out with their daughter on holidays and her birthday. However, they fuelled major reconciliation rumours last month after Kylie took to her Instagram story and posted throwback photos of herself cozying up to Scott.

Last month, the two went on a playdate with their daughter and were looking comfortable in each other’s company. They took Stormi for a fun day out at the Sky High Sports trampoline warehouse in Los Angeles. They bonded with their daughter and had fun as a family. According to a report by Daily Mail, Kylie and Travis seemed to be pretty close to each other. ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner did not breastfeed daughter Stormi Webster, reveals sister Khloe Kardashian

Read More