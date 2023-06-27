Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott rekindling their relationship after graduation reunion? Find out

Kylie Jenner and his ex-partner Travis Scott attended their daughter Stormi Webster's pre-K graduation earlier in June. The ex-couple celebrated the event to the fullest. Amid this good news, what has caught fans' attention is whether the former couple is aiming to rekindle their broken relationship again. While fans are hoping for a patch-up, TMZ reported that the duo “are not working on getting back together."

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not coming back together

Few weeks after the ex-couple attended their daughter Stormi's graduation from pre-school, a rumor of them coming back together started doing rounds on social media. Brushing off all the rumors TMZ reported Kylie and Travis are not "romantically linked anymore." The ex-couple is happy to co-parent their children Stromi (5) and Aire (1). Even though the two split up numerous times in the past, TMZ reported that this time it "feels more permanent."

The outlet further claimed that there is no sign of reunion in their relationship in the near future and they are happy to support their daughter solely.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's relationship timeline

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly broken up in 2022 before Christmas. An inside report in HollywoodLife stated that the possible reason behind their break up was Travis was not acknowledging Kylie in public and the supermodel wanted to marry Scott. The report said, "After six years together and two children, Travis still hadn’t shown Kylie that he is 100 percent committed to her for life. He’s known for several years that Kylie wanted to be engaged, and they discussed it. But the ring never came, and her friends and family believe that she deserves to be married.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner has been involved with Timothée Chalamet. She has been linked to the 27-year-old star since April. Neither Kylie nor Timothée has spoken up about their rumored relationship. Earlier in June, Kylie was papped for the first time with Chalamet. The pair was seen at a barbecue at Timothée’s Beverly Hills home. They were joined by Kylie’s sister, Kendall Jenner, and Timothée’s sister, actress Pauline Chalamet. And, there were speculations about Travis Scott dating SZA. He was seen attending a few of her shows in June.

