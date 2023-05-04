Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid back together? Stars spark romance rumors post Met Gala after-party

Coincidence or not? Fans started wondering if Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio are dating after they attended the same Met Gala after-party. Gigi and Leonardo first sparked dating rumors in September 2022. A source revealed that Leo had his “sights set on Gigi,” but the model hadn’t shown any interest. It was disclosed that they were friends, but Gigi did not want “to be romantic” with the Titanic star. Now, after their recent spotting at the Met Gala after-party, speculations about the two reconciling have risen again.

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the same party

After Gigi and Leonardo were spotted arriving at the same Met Gala party, fans started speculating that the pair might be back together. Gigi and Leo arrived at the New York club Zero Bond separately on Monday, May 1.

Their appearance at the party is not the only time the pair has crossed paths in the past few months. Gigi and Leo attended a mutual friend's birthday party. The pair also reportedly spent time together at an Oscar weekend party in Los Angeles.

A source told US Weekly that “Leo and Gigi were hanging out together all night.” They also revealed, “There was no PDA, but they never left each other’s side.” Another source revealed the details about the possibility for the pair to rekindle in March. They said, “Gigi and DiCaprio are into each other. Gigi is looking for more than just “a quick fling.”[She’s] torn because she has a lot of fun with Leo. And while everyone hopes Leo will eventually settle down, everyone knows his past.”

Gigi and Leonardo get an approval from her father

Gigi’s father, Mohammad Hadid, gave his approval to Leo amid romance rumors. He told Daily Mail in September 2022 that he had met Leonardo before. Mohamed said, “I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago, and he is a very nice man. I liked him.” Things between Gigi and Leo fizzled out as an insider reported that “things just organically tapered off between them.” The insider added, “Leo and Gigi were at different points in their life, and it just didn’t work out between the two of them.”

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was in a relationship with singer, One Direction fame, Zayn Malik before. The exes share a daughter named Khai Hadid Malik. Leonardo, on the other hand, has been with Camila Morrone, previously. They dated for five years before calling it quits in 2022.

