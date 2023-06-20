Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid over? Actor spotted hosting Neelam Gill on expensive yacht in Italy

Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, accompanied by his father and stepmother, indulged in a lavish getaway on Italy's Amalfi Coast. The highlight of their vacation was Leonardo's hosting of British model Neelam Gill and her model friends on his magnificent $150 million mega yacht, Luc Leman.

Leonardo DiCaprio, as usual kept a low profile

During their time on the yacht, Leonardo DiCaprio kept his usual low-profile style, sporting a plain white T-shirt, beige cargo-style board shorts, a baseball cap, and chain necklaces. Neelam Gill looked stunning in a silk midi dress adorned with an eye-catching print. She accessorized her dress with a green handbag and off-white flip-flops. Joining them were models Madison Headrick Nahmad, who wore a striped crop top and white trousers, and Bianca Balti, arriving in an elegant porcelain print ensemble.

Glimpses of Leonardo DiCaprio's recent romances

Leonardo's Italian vacation followed his rendezvous with supermodel Gigi Hadid in London. The two were seen together at the Chiltern Firehouse and enjoyed a dinner with Leo's parents at China Tang. Although their romance reportedly ended earlier this year, sightings of the duo in May and recent hangouts suggest they may have rekindled their connection.

Quality family time for Leonardo DiCaprio with father and stepmother

Accompanying Leonardo on his holiday were his father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy Farrar. George showcased his dapper style in a brown patterned shirt and dark trousers, while Peggy, an Amritdhari Sikh, donned a white turban, a chic white kaftan, and matching trousers. George DiCaprio, known for his involvement in underground comix, has played a significant role in his son's life. Despite struggling financially during Leonardo's childhood, George found success in the waterbed business and became a respected figure in the underground comic scene as a writer, editor, and distributor. More recently, he made a small appearance in Paul Thomas Anderson's film Licorice Pizza, portraying a wig shop owner and waterbed salesman who influenced the protagonist.

As the actor enjoys quality time with loved ones and continues his successful career, the Italian holiday provides a glimpse into Leonardo DiCaprio's luxurious lifestyle and his appreciation for the beautiful company.

