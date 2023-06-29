Are Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar collaborating yet again after viral 2018 interview? Here’s what we know

Remember Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar’s viral interview from 2018 that became the subject of several hilarious memes and GIFs? Well, the duo is back yet again as they reunited after 5 long years. Yes, you read that right!

On Monday, June 26, a new clip was shared on the Internet that featured both Lil Uzi Vert and Nartdwuar. While it is not quite clear where the rapper and the journalist are, but it looked like they ran into each other while they were backstage somewhere.

In the video, Uzi can be seen asking Nardwuar, “Where have you been? I haven’t saw you in a long time,” as Nardwuar initiates a hug. After they embraced, Lil Uzi Vert said, “Making me cry.”

Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar

ALSO READ: Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dies at 26: 5 things to know about late musician

Lil Uzi Vert and Nardwuar’s viral interview from 2018

In 2018, Lil Uzi Vert featured in an interview with Nardwuar. However, things took a hilarious turn when the former literally ran away from Nardwuar for knowing “too much” about him.

While their interaction started on a good note, things got a little awkward when Uzi started talking about ecstasy. Another suck awkward moment was when Nardwuar gave Uzi a Rob Zombie poster.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx Health Update: Cameron Diaz ‘shocked and saddened’ by co-star’s health crisis

“I’m glad I’m a good guy because if I was under investigation for something, I’d be scared right now,” Uzi said in response.

Uzi finally declared “he know too much,” when Nardwuar brought up Guns Garcia. Following this, the rapper soon ran away from Nardwuar.

However, Nardwuar caught up with Uzi and the latter finally participated in The Human Serviette’s closing catchphrase to end the interview in the proper way.

ALSO READ: When will WWE’s Randy Orton return to action? Kurt Angle shares update

Lil Uzi Vert’s upcoming album

In other news, on June 30, Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape album will finally release. This album will have 26 tracks including earlier released songs like Just Wanna Rock. Pre-orders and pre-saves are available for the album now.

Earlier, Uzi dropped hints about Playboi Carti featuring on his new album. Apart from that, the rapper’s manager shared earlier that Travis Scott will feature on the album as well.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx faces lingering health challenges after mystery illness: 'Still not himself'