Are Lori Harvey and Quavo dating? THIS is why the model was spotted with rapper at restaurant

Lori Harvey's personal life tends to catch the interest of netizens time and again, and here's another incident that left people wondering about her relationship status. The model was spotted with rapper Quavo at a restaurant, sparking dating rumors. The 26-year-old has spoken up about the same and here's what she said about the surfacing rumors.

Are Lori Harvey and Quavo dating?

Harvey, who is currently dating Damson Idris, was spotted having lunch at the Bungalows in West Hollywood. The socialite was wearing a casual white top and jeans as she stepped out to grab a bite. The rumors first started when Quavo was also spotted at the restaurant at the same time. The Migos frontman's appearance sparked questions about whether Harvey was potentially romancing the 32-year-old singer. The model rubbished the rumors soon after.

ALSO READ: Michael B. Jordan to welcome first kid with GF Lori Harvey? Model calls Black Panther alum ’Babydaddy’

Harvey commented on a viral TikTok speculating about their relationship and cleared the air. "Lmao no I was having lunch with my besties who are right behind me," she said referring to her girl gang who can be seen walking out of the restaurant after Harvey in the paparazzi video making the rounds. Harvey has chalked the appearance up to be a coincidence instead of a planned outing. The TikTok video posted by the user said, "I love that for her. Keep doing your thing, I am here for this." After the model's comment, the user responded to it.

Lori Harvey's past relationships

"Lori!! I made a comment that this was fake news!! It's all love, you are the moment [yellow heart emoji]." The 26-year-old, who is host Steve Harvey's adoptive daughter, has had several public relationships in the past, the most prominent of them being with Michael B. Jordan. The former equestrian and the actor broke up in June 2022 after more than a year together. Though the reason behind the split was never confirmed, a source told People that Harvey "wasn't ready to commit" and while Jordan was "making plans for their future."

The model reported wanted to focus on her career and realized they "weren't on the same page" in their relationship. Meanwhile, Harvey and Damson Idris confirmed their romance in January this year via an Instagram story where the actor was kissing a smiling Harvey's cheek on her 26th birthday celebration. They were previously spotted on a date night in Los Angeles a month prior to the confirmation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Michael B. Jordan reveals why he has ‘strayed away from love stories in the past’; SEE why