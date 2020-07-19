  1. Home
Are Lucy Hale and The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Hollywood’s new IT couple? Find out

According to sources via E! News, Lucy Hale and Colton Underwood are hanging out on “casual dates” and allegedly taking things slow. Scroll down to see what all the duo has been upto.
Two months after Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s breakup, the former Bachelor star seems to have his eyes on a Pretty Little Liar. E! News recently reported that Colton and actress Lucy Hale have been hanging out and going on "casual dates." "It's nothing serious but they are both interested in each other," a source told the international outlet.  "Colton has spent time at Lucy's house these past couple of weeks and they have gone on a few casual dates. It's all very new but they have known each other for a while through mutual friends," the insider added. 

 

The grapevine also said, "Lucy has always been a fan and interested in Colton and the feelings there are mutual between the two." In fact, an interview from 2018 has resurfaced when Lucy was discussing her love for Bachelor Nation. At the time, she couldn't help but approve of ABC's decision to make Colton The Bachelor. "I'm super excited that Colton's The Bachelor," she previously told People. "He's wholesome. He's a good guy it seems like. He's really beautiful to watch," she said. 

 

Back in May, Colton and Cassie confirmed they were going their separate ways after nearly two years together. The couple first found love on season 23 of the ABC dating series but never officially got engaged. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each other's lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there," Cassie shared on Instagram. "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each other's back. Always," she added.

 

As for Colton and Lucy, the source revealed, "Colton wants to take it slow, but he is enjoying time with Lucy right now. There is great chemistry between them and Lucy makes Colton laugh. Colton is excited for a new chapter and is seeing where things go," the source said.

