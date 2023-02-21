Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton dating? Their latest vacation pictures leave fans excited

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton took to Instagram and shared pictures together from their vacation in Mexico. Netizens want to know if they are dating.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Feb 21, 2023   |  10:05 AM IST  |  3.7K
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton (Images: Chris Appleton Instagram)
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are in a relationship. Yes, that’s right!  Just Jared confirmed the news in its latest report.

And now, it looks like Lukas and Chris have made their relationship Instagram official as well. A few hours ago, The You season 4 and The White Lotus actor Lukas Gage took to his Instagram space and shared a few pictures with Chris. In the photos, the duo seems to be enjoying their quality time on their vacation together in Mexico. Sharing the photos, Lukas added the St. Regis Punta Mita Resort as the location.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton make their relationship Instagram official

In the first photo shared by Lukas, we can see him and the celebrity hairstylist posing together as they sat on top of a four-wheeler. The next two pictures are selfies where the new couple can be seen wearing protective gear, helmets, and bandanas. Sharing these photos, the 28-year-old actor captioned the post, ‘la Mejor’ which is Spanish for ‘the best’. He also tagged Chris, who has worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, in the post. Appleton took to the comments and left a sweet comment that read, “Stud”, with a heart-eye emoji.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s Instagram posts

Chris also uploaded these photos on his Instagram space along with another photo where him and Gage could be seen looking handsome in their bathing suits, as they soaked in the sun on the beach. The 39-year-old captioned the post ‘Joyride’. Lukas commented ‘Buenos (heart eye emoji)’.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton relationship (Image: Chris Appleton Instagram)

Netizens react to Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s relationship announcement

As soon as Chris and Lukas shared these pictures on their respective Instagram profiles, they were flooded with likes and excited comments from fans and friends. One user commented under Lukas’ post, “Rock hard launch”. Another fan wrote, “It’s beautiful (black heart emoji)”. Yet another follower’s comment read, “OMG DATING!?” A fourth user’s comment read, “Please somebody tell me I’m not crazy and they’re obviously dating. Thank you.” Mary Phillips, Kim K's makeup artist and Chris' colleague commented on his post, "IG official (red heart emoji)". 

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton relationship (Image: Lukas Gage Instagram)

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton relationship (Image: Lukas Gage Instagram)

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton relationship (Image: Chris Appleton Instagram)

FAQs

Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton dating?
Yes, Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton just made their relationship Instagram official on February 21, 2023.
Why is Lukas Gage famous?
Lukas Gage is popular for his roles in The White Lotus and You season 4.
Who is Chris Appleton?
Chris Appleton is a clebrity hair stylist who has worked with the likes of Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. He is now dating actor Lukas Gage.
Credits: Just Jared, Lukas Gage/ Chris Appleton Instagram

