Are Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin related? Exploring their family as it branches out to Michael Jackson as well

Macaulay Culkin, born on August 26, 1980, in New York City, rose to international fame as a child star in the iconic Home Alone films. His family has been deeply involved in the entertainment industry, with his father Kit Culkin being a former actor and his mother Patricia Brentrup a telephone operator. Macaulay's siblings, including actor Kieran Culkin, have also made their mark in Hollywood. Despite early success, Macaulay took a hiatus from acting, returning to the spotlight later in diverse roles. The Culkin family's enduring influence in the entertainment world continues to shape their collective legacy.

Are Macaulay Culkin and Kieran Culkin related?

The Culkin family, well-known in Hollywood, gained widespread attention in 1990 with the release of the iconic film Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister. The holiday classic catapulted Macaulay to stardom, but his younger brother Kieran also made appearances in the movie as Kevin's cousin Fuller, appearing in both the original and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2 Lost in New York. Despite Kieran's continued acting in the 1990s, Macaulay remained in the limelight, partly due to his association with the late Michael Jackson. Kieran shared anecdotes of the challenges Macaulay faced, including instances of harassment on the street.

While Macaulay continued to be in the public eye, Kieran pursued his acting career and gained recognition independently. In October 2021, Kieran spoke to The Hollywood Reporter , revealing his own encounters with fans who often mistook him for Macaulay. He told the outlet, “[Macaulay] would get harassed on the street. One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, ‘Yeah, it’s him! You’re not that cute.’ And then handed the hat back and walked away.”

He recounted a particular incident during the filming of one of the Father of the Bride saying, “When I was doing one of the Father of the Bride movies, this woman ran up to me and said, ‘Are you Macluckly Macluckly?’ And I went, ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Can I get a picture?’ I said, ‘I’m not him.’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘Nobody’s that.’”

In adulthood, Kieran has established himself as a star in his own right, earning acclaim for his Emmy-nominated role on the TV series Succession. Despite their separate paths, the Culkin brothers remain close, and their bond extends beyond the entertainment industry. Macaulay and Kieran are not the sole members of the Culkin family to grace screens both big and small, making them a notable presence in the world of entertainment.

Who are Culkin siblings?

Kit Culkin and Patricia Brentrup, the parents of Macaulay and Kieran Culkin, had a total of seven children sons Shane, Macaulay, Kieran, Christian, and Rory, and daughters Dakota and Quinn. Kit also had one daughter, Jennifer Adamson, with ex Adeena VanWagoner.

Shane Culkin

The eldest Culkin sibling, born in 1976, Shane Culkin starred in a 1989 Broadway production of Our Town. Despite this early foray into acting, Shane has largely remained out of the public eye.

Dakota Culkin

Born in 1979, Dakota Culkin expressed her interest in the entertainment industry through her work as an art production assistant on the 2009 film Lost Soul. Tragically, her life was cut short at the age of 29 when she was struck by a car in December 2008. Macaulay later named his eldest son Dakota in honor of his late sister.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin, born in 1980, rose to fame in the late 1980s with films such as Rocket Gibraltar and Uncle Buck. The iconic Home Alone in 1990 solidified his celebrity status. After a hiatus from acting, he returned in 2003's Party Monster and has since appeared in various projects, including American Horror Story Double Feature and The Righteous Gemstones. Macaulay is engaged to Brenda Song, and the couple welcomed their sons Dakota and Carson in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Kieran Culkin

Born in 1982, Kieran Culkin initially lived in the shadow of his older brother Macaulay. As an adult, he gained acclaim for his roles in films like Igby Goes Down and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. From 2018 to 2023, Kieran played Roman Roy on HBO’s Succession, earning several award nominations. In 2023, he reprised his role in the Netflix animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Quinn Culkin

Born in 1984, Quinn Culkin started her career as an actor, starring in The Good Son (1993) alongside Macaulay. She also contributed her voice to the animated series Wish Kid (1991) featuring Macaulay. Quinn had a brief cameo in Home Alone as a girl waiting at the airport.

Christian Culkin

Christian Culkin, born in 1987, briefly tried acting and starred in the 1994 film My Summer Story alongside Kieran. However, he did not pursue a further career in the entertainment industry and has since stayed out of the spotlight.

Rory Culkin

The youngest Culkin sibling, born in 1989, Rory Culkin started acting as a child, making a cameo in Richie Rich (1994) as a younger version of Macaulay's character. Rory has appeared in various films, including You Can Count on Me (2000) and Lords of Chaos (2018). He starred in the miniseries Under the Banner of Heaven in 2022 and appeared in Prime Video’s Swarm and Black Mirror Season 6.

Jennifer Adamson

Born in 1970 to Kit Culkin and Adeena VanWagoner, Jennifer Adamson was the half-sister of the Culkin siblings. Tragically, she passed away at the age of 29 in May 2000 due to a drug overdose.

