Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox back together? Source reveals details

Months after their reported breakup, Meghan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been spotted in Hawaii. The couple has been pictured multiple times on their romantic vacation in Hawaii, and things seem to be going well for the 32-year-old singer and 36-year-old actress.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were photographed by paps in Four Seasons Hualalai, where they are currently vacationing. The couple looked happy and in love as they strolled on the beaches of Hawaii. They were spotted holding hands and having a good time on their vacation. People are speculating about the meaning behind this vacation. Does the vacation mean all is good between the pair, and if they are back together. A source close to both MGK and Megan told Daily Mail, 'They're officially back on after going through a rocky patch in their relationship. The last few months has been tough for them both but they went away together to do some healing, and it's been working. They feel more connected than ever.' They added, 'Megan is extremely spiritual and believes that Colson is her soulmate. She was never going to give up on them, but felt as though they needed to spend some quality time together.'

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s break up rumors

MGK and Megan Fox’s break up was caused by an alleged cheating scandal involving Machine Gun Kelly and his band’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd. Sources reported that Megan believed MGK was having an affair after finding suspicious messages on his phone. Megan clarified in an Instagram post that no third party was involved in her fallout with MGK saying, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind.” She continued, “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless new stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.” The couple was also seen going to therapy to fix the issues in their relationship. Megan has ever since ditched her engagement ring after the rumors started surfacing.

