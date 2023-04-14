Are Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson brothers? Interstellar actor thinks so

The actors Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson are co-stars in the show True Detective and good friends in real life. While appearing on the podcast Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, Matthew confessed that there is a possibility that he and Woody Harrelson are half brothers. This suspicion arose after Matthew’s mom revealed that she knew Woody’s father intimately.

Matthew spoke about how close he is with co-star Woody Harrelson in real life while saying, “You know, where I start and where he ends, and where he starts and I end, has always been like a murky line.” He went on, “And that’s part of our bromance, right? My kids call him Uncle Woody. His kids call me Uncle Matthew. And you see pictures of us and my family thinks a lot of pictures of him are me. His family thinks a lot of pictures of me are him.”

Matthew narrated the incident where both families were on vacation together in Greece when his mother made the revelation, “In Greece a few years ago, we’re sitting around talking about how close we are and our families. And my mom is there, and she says, ‘Woody, I knew your dad.’ Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ It was a loaded K-N-E-W.”

Matthew admitted that this made the two actors look deeper into their family history, “We went on to unpack what this ‘knew’ meant and did some math and found out that [Harrelson’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in west Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Woody’s father was convicted in 1960 of armed robbery and was a contract killer. He also went to jail in ​​1973 for murder and was later released after 5 years for good behavior. In 1981 he was given two life sentences, and he claimed to have killed John F Kenned. He later died in prison in 2007.

Matthew and Woody are still on the splits about taking a DNA test. Matthew commented on how difficult it is for him by saying, “Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

