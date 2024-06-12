Are Matty Healy And Gabbriette Bechtel Engaged? 1975 Frontman's Girlfriend Seemingly Drops Hint

It looks like the frontman of 1975 has just confirmed his engagement with Gabbriette Bechtel. The model recently posted a few photos of herself wearing a huge and beautiful ring.

If you are one of those fans who can’t just control excitement, looking at the photos posted on Bechtel’s social media, and need a bit of detailed information, here is everything that recently happened, gripping the music industry.

Are Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel engaged?

The music industry has been strongly stirred by the news that involves both Matty Healy and the fabulous model Gabbriette Butchel, who share a romantic bond with each other.

Recently, during Charli XCX’s New York City concert, the Nasty Cherry member posted an Instagram story. While it seemingly had a reference to the Boom Clap singer's latest album, Brat, it even grabbed the attention of the fans of 1975.

In the Instagram story of Bechtel, her followers could see the model wearing a large black ring on her finger. This image had a caption that read, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT.”

In another story, Bechtel was then seen posing in a mirror selfie while showing off her big black jewel. In this selfie, the ring went perfectly with her gothic attire.

Soon, the frontman of 1975 too reposted the story, which seemingly hints that Healy was confirming the engagement rumors.

As per a report by PEOPLE, the two have been dating since September 2023.

Who is Gabbriette Bechtel?

Gabbriette Bechtel has multiple talents, while being a model she also happens to be a singer too. Just like her partner Matty Healy, even she has fronted a punk rock band called Nasty Cherry.

She was selected by the Used to Know Me singer Charli XCX to be the lead woman of the aforementioned band. While the band rose to fame and was even documented in a reality series I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry, the act met its fate and dissolved in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, Bechtel was seen in one of the music videos of Charli XCX, whom she has been friends with since 2016. Not only that but the model who is widely appreciated for her goth aesthetics was even mentioned in the lyrics of Charli XCX.

Along with all of that Gabbriette Bechtel has also been a model for well-known brands such as Dolce and Gabbana, Diesel, and Savage X Fenty. She has also worked with Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and Miaou as their model.

