Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly planning wedding again? Find out

Lovebirds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back on track and ready to celebrate their love with a new version of their wedding. The couple was only clicked recently when they stepped out on a movie date. According to a recent update from US Weekly, it's revealed that Megan and MGK are planning their wedding again, after dealing with breakup rumors and cheating speculations.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly planning a wedding again

With their love restored, Megan and MGK are now looking ahead to the future and planning their wedding, Hollywood-style! The couple, engaged since January 2022, is eager to celebrate their love with not one but two ‘low-key’ wedding celebrations—one in Los Angeles and another in Italy. The lovebirds are all set to make their wedding a memorable affair.

Before the rocky phase, the couple had playfully considered eloping to Vegas instead of a traditional wedding. While the idea still remains, their current focus is on creating meaningful celebrations. One ceremony is set to take place in the glitzy city of Los Angeles, while the other promises an intimate affair in the picturesque setting of Italy.

Despite the excitement surrounding their wedding plans, the lovebirds are keeping things spontaneous and haven't made any deposits just yet. But the fact that they are both on board again and eagerly discussing their big day shows how committed they are to making it special.

The US Weekly source shared that Megan and MGK have found success in therapy, helping them rebuild trust and strengthen their bond. Their journey of healing has paved the way for renewed wedding plans, and the couple is eager to make things official once again.

What went wrong between Megan Fox and MGK?

Like any high-profile romance, Megan and MGK's love story has had its share of ups and downs. Earlier this year, rumors of a rough patch and alleged cheating made headlines, raising concerns among their dedicated fans. Megan even removed her engagement ring and cryptically shared Beyoncé's lyrics, but the couple remained tight-lipped about the situation.

In the face of cheating claims, Megan boldly took to her Instagram to dispel the rumors and defend her love. "There's no third party interference in our relationship," she passionately stated, shutting down the gossip and rumors of a third party interfering in their love story, stating that baseless news stories should be put to rest.

Megan, who was previously married to Brian Austin Green, shares three sons with him- Noah, Bodhi, and Journey. Despite their love and commitment, the pair announced their separation in 2015 and later filed for divorce in 2019, meanwhile co-parenting their children. In contrast, this will be MGK's first marriage. The talented musician and rapper had never been married but was in a relationship with model and actress Amber Rose in 2015.

Megan and MGK first crossed paths on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ in 2020, when they felt sparks and started dating each other. Despite the challenges they faced, they are determined to move forward. As the couple navigates their relationship in the spotlight, fans eagerly anticipate the next chapter of their love story and wish them all the happiness as they plan their new version of a fairy-tale wedding.

