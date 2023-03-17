Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly ready to break up? Here's the relationship timeline

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been the talk of the internet amid rumours of a potential breakup. The love birds, who met three years ago, have become the center of the headlines as rumours have swirled that their high-profile relationship has been going through a rough patch. It all started when the 36-year-old began deleting a large number of Instagram posts with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly. As per reports, things are pretty serious between them. However, the couple has yet not called off the engagement officially.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s relationship timeline

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox met three years ago and were completely smitten with each other. After going official on Instagram in July 2020, the couple started pouring love for each other in every other post. In January 2022, the ‘Transformer’ actress and the ‘bloody valentine’ singer announced their engagement, but between 2022 and 2023, during the peak of their relationship, quite a lot went down.

The duo has not posted anything on Instagram for a few months, which hinted towards a potential breakup. Later, the two were seen having lunch together in California on Aug. 17, 2022. Things got back to normal after that, with the two sharing photos of themselves attending Beyoncé's 41st birthday party together. They were also spotted together on different occasions that year including Milan Fashion Week and the Time100 Gala.

The beginning of 2023 has seen an unexpected turn in Megan and MGK’s relationship. In February 2023, the ‘Jennifer’s Body’ actress shared a mysterious post on Instagram which broke the internet. Fans believed that the two are going through a difficult patch. Despite attending the Grammys together on Feb. 5, 2023, things didn’t seem right between the two. On Feb. 12, 2023, Megan posted an ambiguous post of herself with the caption, "You can taste the dishonesty” and deleted her Instagram a few hours later. As per sources, the couple have had issues in the past, but things seem a little extreme this time.

