Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'reconciling'? Reports claim 'he's doing whatever he can to get her back'

American actress Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly have been one of the most talked about couples ever since they announced their engagement in January 2022. Amidst the recent breakup rumours, reports claim that the singer is trying to "get her back" while the 37-year-old is "making him work for it." Continue reading to know more details.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly 'reconciling'?

Fox sparked breakup rumours in February when she deleted all pictures with the 33-year-old rapper from her Instagram and posted a cryptic caption. After people started speculating, she said, "There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to... actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons."

Meanwhile, talking about the controversial couple, a source told People, "They are slowly working on reconciling but he's totally in the dog house still. He's doing whatever he can to get her back, and she's making him work for it. It's still an unhealthy dynamic though, and their friends just don't see this lasting." They added that the couple's wedding "remains halted" while they fix the issues and problems between them.

"He has a lot of proving himself to do, and he doesn't want to give her up. He is great with her kids and super hands-on. It's a work in progress," the source concluded. The two met in 2020 while working on the crime thriller film Midnight in the Switchgrass. Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022 and packed on PDA on red carpets, event appearances, and Instagram photos. The actress was spotted without her engagement ring amidst the breakup rumours, sparking the news of a split between them even further.

A source told People in March that the couple is "in therapy" as Fox is "having a hard time trusting" MGK while the Internet buzzed with rumours of the latter cheating on the actress. "This is really boiling down to not working. There have been points where they haven't been speaking, it's been that bad," the source had claimed then. Despite all the assumptions and speculations, the couple was spotted making a public appearance recently.

Fox and MGK made an appearance at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch on Thursday, May 18. The 37-year-old actress stars on one of the four covers of this year's magazine issue. Though they did not walk the red carpet together, MGK was present at the event to support his fiance and was spotted with his arm wrapped around her. Reports claim the two were "super affectionate" and a clip from outside the event shows him massaging her back.

