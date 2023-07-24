Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aiming to shift in Malibu amid breakup rumors? Here’s what we know

Amid swirling rumors about the state of their marriage, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting their sights on an exciting change of scenery. Reports suggest that the couple is seriously considering a move to the glitzy city of Malibu, where the stars of Hollywood shine as bright as the California sun.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aiming to shift in Malibu

If the reports are true, Meghan and Prince Harry might soon shift to Malibu home, joining an elite roster of celebrities like Simon Cowell, Cher, Lady Gaga, Leonardo DiCaprio, Miley Cyrus, and Charlize Theron. The allure of rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's finest is undoubtedly appealing to the couple, seeking a fresh start away from the scrutiny of their former royal lives.

Nestled along the stunning coastline, Malibu's exclusive residential community provides not only breathtaking views but also a sense of privacy and security, something the couple has been yearning for since their move to the US in 2020.

The potential home that caught Meghan and Harry's eye is rumored to be near Leonardo DiCaprio's residence. Imagine the star-studded encounters and chance encounters they might have with the A-listers of the film industry while sipping coffee at a local café or strolling along the sun-kissed Malibu beaches.

Meghan's ambitions to chase the Hollywood dreams fuel the move

While the picturesque scenery may be a significant draw, insiders suggest that "The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and making a comeback to Hollywood with WME". It further added, "With Beverly Hills and LA nearby, where the deals are done is smart. And of course, there is a real Malibu scene where major A-Listers, Producers, and Executives Network and Strike Deals Amid Dinners and Beach Parties."

One can't help but speculate what this move would mean for Prince Harry, who has also been exploring new opportunities outside of the royal family.

The couple's current home in Montecito, California, with its nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, games room, gym, and tennis courts, is an epitome of luxury living. The house, which came with a jaw-dropping price tag of $14.65 million, has been a sanctuary for Meghan, Harry, and their growing family.

Also, according to recent reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are allegedly 'taking time apart' to rebuild their bond. As with any high-profile couple, rumors are rampant, and only time will prove what the future holds for this beloved pair.

