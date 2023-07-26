Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being shunned by Hollywood due to feud with royal family? Report claims

The ongoing feud between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the royals specifically Prince William and Kate Middleton, has been one of the most debated conversations. The British royal family has seen their fair share of controversies through the years but Hollywood still wants to stay in their good books which is why high-profile celebrities are shunning Harry and Meghan, a report claims. Here's what is happening and what are the reasons behind it.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry being shunned by Hollywood?

According to News Nation, several Hollywood public figures are trying to stay away from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in fear they'll reveal their secrets publicly or put them in the bad books of Kate and Prince William. Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Rob Lowe are some of the names reported that are maintaining distance from them. This comes after Harry and Meghan spilled some explosive secrets about the royals in a Netflix documentary.

ALSO READ: Why are Kate Middleton-Prince William advised to keep George away from Harry's 'negative influence'? Find out

Apart from that, Harry's tell-all memoir Spare shed light on his experience growing up in the royal family and how badly he was treated at certain points in time. In 2020, after stepping back from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan relocated to Montecito, California, and the cold war between the two and the royals has been there ever since. Especially with Harry's brother William and his wife, Kate. Things between the brothers have only worsened.

Why are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being snubbed?

The report claims Harry and Meghan were not invited to Oprah Winfrey's birthday party this year, even though their viral interview in March 2021 was hosted by the actress. Meanwhile, News Nation's senior story producer Paula Froelich said, "Everyone's got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to bring over to London. They know William and Kate, who are the biggest gets in England aren't gonna show up if they're besties with Harry and Meghan."

Froelich concluded, "My sources tell me it's all about the money. And the big power players in Hollywood aren't jeopardizing their business for Harry and Meghan." The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex were also denied a flight on Air Force One by the White House when they wanted a ride back to the US after they attended Queen Elizabeth's funeral last year. It was reported to be a move to protect President Biden's relationship with the royal family.

ALSO READ: Is King Charles looking to forgive Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? Here's what we know