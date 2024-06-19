Are Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Looking For A House In The UK? Report Says THIS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not had a permanent residence in the UK since they left Frogmore Cottage last year. Nevertheless, Vanity Fair clarifies that rumors suggesting they are house-hunting in England have not been proven.

Rumors and reality

There were speculations after royal author Tom Quinn indicated Harry might be tired of life in California. Quinn noted that many of them including the army and Eton are estranged from Megan and Prince Harry has been missing his old friends from Eton as well as the military.

These memories make him want to have a home in Britain along with the ongoing security case against taxpayers by the British for which he is still involved. Harry recently won his legal bid to continue seeking improved protection when visiting Britain.

Ever since 2020 when he stepped back from royal duties, his lawyers have fought against downgrading his security. At first, Harry requested permission to pay out of pocket for his own security. One could tell that now emphasis lies on how decision-making led to the curtailment of full armed protection.

Frogmore Cottage: A chapter closed

Harry’s and Meghan’s base while they were in the UK was Frogmore Cottage given to them as a wedding gift by Queen Elizabeth II. They had relocated by last summer following an ascension into power by King Charles III who instructed them to leave their place.

The five-bedroomed cottage just outside Windsor Castle had served as their occasional retreat among other visits such as the Queen's Jubilee celebrations during June 2022. This year, Harry has been back and forth between America and Great Britain.

Arguably, this included a one-day trip to see King Charles; shortly after finding out about cancer diagnoses in the summer. Another indication that he does not live permanently in his homeland was a time when he stayed at a hotel rather than taking up residence at one of the palaces.

Even though he has cases before court, Harry does not yet have any place to call his own in the UK. Despite rumors and continued security concerns, there are no plans to purchase any other properties for the duo in England. In the meantime, their main home is situated in Southern California which is a world away from where they were born royals.

