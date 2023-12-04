Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry not invited to Prince Archie's godfather's wedding? Exploring rumors of their alleged snub
The controversy surrounding Grosvenor’s guest list unfolds in the aftermath of Omid Scobie’s book.
In the buzzing world of royals, rumors are swirling that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might have missed out on a coveted invitation to the wedding of their son Archie’s godfather, Hugh Grosvenor. The Duke of Westminster's upcoming nuptials have reportedly left the Sussexes off the guest list, and speculation is rife about the reasons behind this alleged snub.
The uninvited couple: A royal wedding controversy
Recent reports suggest that the Duke, who shares godparent duties for both Prince William’s son George and Harry and Meghan Markle’s little Archie, might have consciously excluded the California-based couple from his June wedding to Olivia Henson. Sources claim this omission aims to prevent any further drama amid the ongoing tensions within the royal family.
According to insiders, Hugh Grosvenor, maintaining strong bonds with both William and Harry, faced a challenging decision. The Duke wanted to spare his wedding day from potential awkwardness or overshadowing, particularly for his bride, Olivia. Friends reveal his deep-rooted wish for the feuding princes to reconcile, even though it seems unlikely before the big day.
ALSO READ: When did Meghan Markle accuse a Royal family member of racist concerns about son Archie's skin color? Exploring old Oprah Winfrey sit down
Notable absences: Royal guests and family dynamics
While Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III made it to the coveted guest list, the absence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is raising eyebrows. The alleged snub comes at a time when relations between the Sussexes and their UK family are already strained, fuelled by the recent release of Omid Scobie’s tell-all book Endgame.
The royal rift traces back to 2020 when Harry and Meghan distanced themselves from royal duties, leading to strained relationships. The release of the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan and subsequent memories by Prince Harry only intensified tensions. Efforts to mend fences appear challenging, with Prince Charles seemingly hesitant to reconcile for the sake of family unity.
The controversy surrounding Grosvenor’s guest list unfolds in the aftermath of Omid Scobie’s book, which inadvertently named King Charles III and Kate Middleton in connection to alleged racist comments. The book, temporarily pulled from Dutch shelves, further exposed the internal strife within the royal family.
ALSO READ: Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle looking to move to Los Angeles? Exploring rumors about the couple's search for new home
