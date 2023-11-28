Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning a 'total system reboot'? Here's what we know about the Duchess and Duke's plans

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kept their lives lowkey for the most part of the year, they made several public appearances in the past few months in honor of the Invictus Games and other events. With their personal life in Montecito being private, it's their career plans that seem to be their focus in public. The royal couple has reportedly been planning a total reboot after the ups and downs they have faced. Here's what we know about the same.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planning a 'total system reboot'?

A source told People, "What we're seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that." The insider further added, "They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot." The Duke and Duchess have a constitutional inability to look in the rearview.

"They are all about the future," the source claimed. For those unversed, the Sussexes stepped back from their role as working royals back in 2020 and moved from the UK to the US. They launched their nonprofit, The Archewell Foundation, and signed multimillion-dollar deals with Spotify and Netflix. In August last year, Meghan released her podcast Archetypes followed by their Netflix series Harry & Meghan in December which went viral.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent timeline

After that, Prince Harry released his controversial memoir Spare in 2023. Even though it became a bestseller and was a widely talked about topic for weeks, several of its revelations were contentious. In the book, Harry spoke about growing up in the royal family and feeling like a spare who was not given any importance or value. He also detailed several instances where the royal family members misbehaved with him and Meghan over the years.

Later, their $20 million deal with Spotify was cut short. Regardless, they were all smiles at the Invictus Games events and people are now curious to know what their plans for the future include. During a recent gala appearance, Meghan spoke about it and said, "We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can't wait until we can announce them. We're just really proud of what we're creating, and my husband is loving it too."

