Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playful and flirty' in 'new life' with kids amid divorce rumors? Find out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship and marriage have always been in the news for some reason or the other and amidst the separation and split rumors, it seems like the two are busy creating a 'new life' with their kids. The couple wants to focus on creating a normal life for their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in Montecito, California.

Has Meghan Markle taken a 'softer approach' to the Royal family?

The cold war between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the royal family is no secret. Ever since Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties and started a life in the US, things have only gone downhill in their equation. The final nail in the coffin was Harry's explosive memoir Spare where he made several controversial revelations and allegations.

Meghan has reportedly decided to take a "much softer approach about Harry's family" after everything that happened after they moved to California, a source told People. "The situation with his father and brother is still very difficult for him. Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," they said.

"They have moved continents. They have set up a new life with their kids," the source noted, adding that Meghan wants to focus on their two children instead of all the drama. Harry and Meghan are "very united" in raising their kids and focusing on family values. They are great parents and want to give their kids a normal life. Their upbringing is "very play-based."

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playful and flirty' amid divorce rumors?

According to the source, the couple goes on playdates with their kids, spends time at the beach, and is spotted at restaurants as well as local markets. One resident of Montecito said, "[Meghan] talks to everyone; there is no pretense." They prefer keeping to themselves every day and are not into a big scene. The two are "playful and flirty" when they hang out in small groups. "Harry's a beer and steak-and-potatoes kind of dude," a friend told the magazine.

Meghan and Harry indulge in karaoke and are building a private and low-key life with their kids Archie and Lilibet who are their whole world. The duo, who got married in 2018, focus on educating their kids well and want to create the proper environment for it which they feel Montecito provides. They reportedly have several play areas, including a climbing gym.

