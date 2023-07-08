Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry struggling with ‘money’ amidst Netflix and Spotify fallout?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not be the first couple that comes to mind when thinking about financial struggles in our current economy but in a recent revelation, an insider revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly facing significant financial challenges.

Recently, fans were surprised to learn that Meghan's Spotify podcast was canceled after just one season. Following that, there were indications that the Sussexes' Netflix deal might be in jeopardy. Even though they had already received a substantial sum from the streaming giant for their docu-series.

The couple is reportedly exploring various business ventures, leaving no opportunity off the table, in light of recent setbacks.

The source emphasizes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are willing to do whatever it takes to maintain their luxurious Montecito lifestyle. In fact, Harry even agreed to participate in a public therapy session with trauma expert Dr. Gabor Maté.

Despite their opportunities not going as planned, the Sussexes remain determined to persevere and achieve success, regardless of the obstacles they face.

However, the road ahead may not be easy. There is a prevailing sense that Harry and Meghan have already shared much of their royal experiences and that their future endeavors might lack the same level of public interest. The downturn in the couple's popularity began at the beginning of this year, possibly as a result of the mixed reaction to Harry’s memoir.

Nonetheless, the couple is rumored to be committed to navigating these challenges and carving out a path to financial stability and accomplishment.