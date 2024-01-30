Are Meryl Streep And Martin Short Dating? Only Murders In The Building Star Responds To Rumors

Meryl Streep and Martin Short, both acclaimed actors, share a dynamic friendship rooted in their collaborations. Streep's versatile career, marked by numerous accolades, aligns seamlessly with Short's comedic brilliance. Their camaraderie is evident in joint projects like Father of the Bride and The Prom. Streep's dramatic prowess complements Short's comedic genius, creating a delightful synergy.

Beyond the screen, their genuine off-screen friendship is a testament to their shared passion for the craft. Whether navigating humor or drama, Meryl Streep and Martin Short continue to captivate audiences with their extraordinary talent and enduring companionship.

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short dating?

Martin Short addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship with Meryl Streep, firmly dispelling any dating rumors. The 73-year-old actor and comedian clarified on a recent episode of Club Random with Bill Maher that he and his Only Murders in the Building co-star are simply close friends and not romantically involved. Short said, "We're not a couple; we are just very close friends," as Maher playfully suggested they were a "power couple," prompting the actor to emphasize their platonic connection.

He humorously acknowledged, "Well, you should because there's nothing more powerful in Hollywood than a power couple. It worked for Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman; it worked for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie."

The dating rumors had initially surfaced after their perceived closeness at the Golden Globes, but Short's representative had previously confirmed to People that they are just "very good friends, nothing more."

Martin Short on his marriage with Nancy Dolman

Martin Short was previously married to actress Nancy Dolman, and their union lasted from 1980 until her unfortunate passing from ovarian cancer in 2010. The couple had three children together: Katherine Elizabeth, 40, Oliver Patrick, 37, and Henry Hayter, 34.

Reflecting on their marriage, Short described it as a triumph, emphasizing the enduring impact it had on his life. Despite Nancy's passing in 2010, Short revealed to AARP: The Magazine in 2019 , "Our marriage was a triumph, so it's tough. She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It's, 'Hey Nan,' you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids."

He continued, "I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. The idea that it just ends, and don't speak of them — that's wrong….to me, she's still here."

On the other hand, Streep separated from her husband, Don Gummer, as per People. One of the representatives for the actress said to People , "Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than 6 years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart." Streep and Gummer married for 45 years and share four children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie, Frace, and Louisa.

