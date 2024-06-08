Are Mikaela Hoover And Christopher McDonald Part of James Gunn’s Superman? Here's What Report Says

The already grand cast of James Gunn’s Superman is now being joined by Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald. With this, it looks like Gunn is not only gathering up the members of the Justice League in the movie but also concentrating on filling up the newsroom of the Daily Planet.

In what role will we see the new actors in the most anticipated superhero movie, Superman? Let’s learn.

Mikaela Hoover and Christopher McDonald in Superman

Mikaela Hoover, who was recently seen in the Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, has been cast in James Gunn’s Superman along with Christopher McDonald, as per a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

As per THR, Hoover will be playing the character of Cat Grant, who is a gossip columnist at the Daily Planet. The character was previously portrayed by Calista Flockhart in the famous TV series, CW’s Supergirl.

On the other hand, the legendary actor Christopher McDonald, who has credits such as Requiem for a Dream as well as The Iron Giant along his name, will be seen playing the character of Ron Troupe in the upcoming movie.

Troupe happens to be one of the best reporters on the Daily Planet and was created by Jerry Ordway and Tom Grummett.

Advertisement

Recently, it was also reported that Beck Bennett, who is well-known for Saturday Night Live, has joined the film’s cast too and will be seen playing the character of Steve Lombard, who is another reporter in the newsroom.

About Superman and other cast

Superman has now become one of the most anticipated movies, as it is the inaugural film of a revamped DC Universe. Led by the co-chairs James Gunn and Peter Safran, the movie will not only bring about the strong-as-steel-like character of Superman but will even have a few more members of the Justice League.

With David Corenswet’s Clark Kent, aka Superman, Rachel Brosnahan’s Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult playing the mind-blowing character of the superhero’s arch nemesis Lex Luthor, Gunn’s first DC movie will also have Wendell Pierce, Skyler Gisondo and Sara Sampaio in very crucial role.

Other superheroes who will be seen in the movie are Mister Terrific, who is set to be played by Edi Gathegi; Metamorpho, who will be portrayed by Anthony Carrigan, and Isabela Merced, who will be seen as Hawkgirl.

Advertisement

Similarly, Nathan Fillion will be playing the role of Guy Gardner, while María Gabriela de Faría will be seen as The Engineer.

ALSO READ: James Gunn’s Superman Star Wendell Pierce Shares His Struggle of Not Getting Apartment in New York for Racial Reasons