Are Millie Court and Liam Reardon back together? Fans shocked after seeing the pair together after unexpected breakup

Love Island’s Millie Court has been very lowkey and secretive about her new relationship, and fans are shocked after getting to know about her man. Despite breaking up last year, Millie and Liam were spotted together, and fans are guessing this can only mean one thing.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon reconcile

Millie Court secretly got back together with her villa boyfriend, Liam Reardon. The pair were spotted on a romantic break in Windermere, Cumbria. Liam and Millie went to a branch of Domino’s for pizza for dinner. They arrived at the restaurant in Liam’s Audi, and an onlooker said, "They both popped in to pick up their takeaway. He was wearing a hoodie but she strolled in with her sunglasses on her head. Every Love Island fan in the place knew who they were - Liam's name even came up on the screen with his order."

Millie’s close friend Chlor Burrows has described Millie’s ideal man as "talk, dark, handsome and Welsh." When there were rumors about Millie dating Gogglebox star George Baggs, she was quick to clarify by saying, "I am not single. I'm not seeing George. I'm seeing someone, but I'm not naming who... yet." After dropping major hints about dating someone new, it has now been revealed that Millie and Liam have something brewing between them again.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon's breakup

Millie and Liam were winners of Love Island in 2021 and won a £50,000 prize between them. They broke up in July 2022 when he opted to appear on the show Celebs Go Dating. Millie shared a message following the breakup and wrote, "Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision, and I am gutted, but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.” She added, "Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does."

