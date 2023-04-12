Are Millie Court and Liam Reardon back together? Fans shocked after seeing the pair together after unexpected breakup

Fans have finally found out who MIllie’s new man is, and we assure you nobody saw this coming.

Written by Vaishnavi Shetye   |  Published on Apr 12, 2023   |  04:23 AM IST  |  328
Millie Grace Court (instagram account)
Are Millie Court and Liam Reardon back together?

Love Island’s Millie Court has been very lowkey and secretive about her new relationship, and fans are shocked after getting to know about her man. Despite breaking up last year, Millie and Liam were spotted together, and fans are guessing this can only mean one thing. 

Millie Court and Liam Reardon reconcile

Millie Court secretly got back together with her villa boyfriend, Liam Reardon. The pair were spotted on a romantic break in Windermere, Cumbria. Liam and Millie went to a branch of Domino’s for pizza for dinner. They arrived at the restaurant in Liam’s Audi, and an onlooker said, "They both popped in to pick up their takeaway. He was wearing a hoodie but she strolled in with her sunglasses on her head. Every Love Island fan in the place knew who they were - Liam's name even came up on the screen with his order." 

Millie’s close friend Chlor Burrows has described Millie’s ideal man as "talk, dark, handsome and Welsh." When there were rumors about Millie dating Gogglebox star George Baggs, she was quick to clarify by saying, "I am not single. I'm not seeing George. I'm seeing someone, but I'm not naming who... yet." After dropping major hints about dating someone new, it has now been revealed that Millie and Liam have something brewing between them again.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon's breakup 

Millie and Liam were winners of Love Island in 2021 and won a £50,000 prize between them. They broke up in July 2022 when he opted to appear on the show Celebs Go Dating. Millie shared a message following the breakup and wrote, "Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It's been a tough decision, and I am gutted, but it's ultimately what is best for us right now. Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.” She added, "Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does." 

FAQs

What does Millie Court do?
Millie Court is a 24-years old Fashion buyer's administrator from Essex, who took part in the seventh season of Love Island.
Are Millie and Liam together?
But the Love Island winners made the decision to end their romance after almost a year of dating, calling it quits on their love story in July last year. The TV star moved from his home in Wales to live with Millie in Essex but said that he struggled with his identity.
Is Millie Grace court a millionaire?
She'll become the global face of the brand and is going to make a fortune from doing so. It's win win for everyone.” Millie has bagged her millionaire status, and is now on her way now to be one of the richest Love Island contestants ever, and the quickest to become a multi-millionaire.
