Are Nelly and Ashanti back together after 8 years of split? Fans think so

Ashanti and Nelly are currently making headlines after they were spotted together at a boxing match on Saturday night. Their joint presence at the Garcia/Davis fight in Las Vegas have sparked rumours of their patch-up after 8 years of split. The former couple, who broke up in 2014 after 11 years of togetherness have now made the fans happy after they sat next to each as seen in a Twitter video. However, what went unnoticed was the duo’s exit where they appeared to be holding hands.

Fans reactions

After the video of Ashanti and Nelly, surfaced online, fans flooded the internet with their happy reactions. One fan tweeted, ‘I’m here for an Ashanti and Nelly reboot’, while another one wrote, ‘Not Ashanti & Nelly pulling a Bennifer’ referring to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.’ Moreover, a third fan wrote, ‘Awwwww we love to see it! Nelly and Ashanti are breaking the internet Chile after being spotted together last night at the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight in Las Vegas!’ Earlier, the reconciliation rumors sparked when Ashanti and Nelly performed together at a concert in December. During that time, the former couple were seen getting cosy while singing their 2008 hit collab “Body on Me.”

When Ashanti talked about her bond with Nelly

During an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ashanti talked about her bond with Nelly and said, “What I will say is, we’re in a better place. Because before it was like [*punching*]. We have some conversations [now]. So it was cool.” However, when Andy asked if they are anytime getting back together, Ashanti didn’t give a clear answer and replied, “I mean, I don’t…”

ALSO READ: James Corden on leaving The Late Late Show after eight years: This was a part of my life