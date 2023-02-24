Are new Lord of the Rings movies in works as Warner Bros. Discovery secured the J.R.R. Tolkien's books rights?

The CEO of the Warner Bros. Discovery announced their plans to make more Lord of the Rings movies in their fourth quarter earnings call. Warner Bros co-owned production company - New Line Cinema which produced the original Hobbit and Lord of the Rings movies has made a deal with the Embracer Group, the Swedish gaming company that owns the rights to J.R.R Tolkien’s books.

ALSO READ: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Galadriel unites Middle-earth; Sauron's return teased in new promo

Lord of the Rings new movies adaptation

This is not the first time that Warner Bros. wanted to try an adaptation of the Lord of the Rings original trilogy. As per reports even earlier HBO pitched the show idea to J.R.R. Tolkien's retelling the same stories from the original films in a different manner however they rejected the idea.

Now the J.R.R Tolkien’s fans have multiple options when it comes to the adaptation of fantasy novels Lord of the Rings with the Warner Bros. Discovery movies. This is because Amazon’s TV show, Rings of Power is also based on a similar storyline.

The new project of Warner Bros. Discovery of J.R.R. books will be developed through the Warner Bros. production company New Line Cinema.

In an interview with Variety, Peter Jackson, the director of the original Lords of the Rings trilogy along with Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh said that both Embracer and Warner Bros have kept them in loop through every stage. They are excited to hear the vision of the fantasy as it moves forward.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy was both a critical and commercial success and grossed approximately $3 billion around the world. Peter Jackson’s follow up movie The Hobbit also matched this success.