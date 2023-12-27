Are Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion engaged? Exploring their dreamy beachside proposal

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion will soon walk down the aisle as the couple got engaged on December 26, after dating for seven long years.

The duo broke the news in a joint Instagram post that featured Patrick Schwarzenegger planting a soft kiss on Abby Champion’s cheek as the model flaunted her new diamond. Patrick Schwarzenegger is an actor himself and the son of legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver. Abby Champion on the other hand is a model by profession who has walked the ramp for major labels like Prada, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, and more.

Patrick and Abby were first linked in 2015 and made their relationship known in 2016.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion are engaged

The long-time couple took their relationship to the next level on December 26 as they got engaged. Breaking the news of their engagement to the world, the lovebirds put out a joint Instagram post consisting of a carousel of images from their beachside engagement. One of the pictures shared by the duo on their Instagram shows Patrick planting a kiss on Abby’s cheek. The picture gives an up-and-close look at Abby’s engagement ring which includes not one but two diamonds. Another picture shows the couple kissing in front of a grand heart-shaped floral display decorated with red roses. The newly engaged couple captioned the post, “FOREVER AND EVER.”

Patrick, 30 also shared the post on his Instagram story, captioning it, “SHE SAID YES.”

Advertisement

He also shared a throwback photo of himself and his now fiancée Abby Champion. "9 years ago Two little kiddos falling in love,” he wrote.

Congratulations pour in for the future Mr. and Mrs.

Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger’s mom, commented on Abby and Patrick’s post as she congratulated the couple. “Yippee bravo we are all so happy for you, for your love, for your now, for your future. Your love is inspiring joy joy joy,” she wrote in the comments section.

Glen Powell, Taylor Lautner, and his wife, Meadow Walker, Dylan Sprouse, and Bella Thorne also filled the comments section with well wishes for the couple.

Taylor Lautner got a little too dramatic as he commented, “I CAN NOW DIE HAPPY,” to which Patrick replied, “love you,” along with laughing face emojis.

Meadow Walker commented, “Crying happy tears.” She posted another comment saying, “Congratulations my love I’m so happy for you too xx.”

The duo was first linked together in September 2015 and after months of hushed-hushed romance made it Instagram official in March 2016.

ALSO READ: House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 1: Everything we know so far