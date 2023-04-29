Are Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders OK? Couple avoids posing together at 'Bupkis' premiere

Is everything alright between Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders? The couple has raised eyebrows after they were spotted posing separately at the 'Bupkis' premiere. For the unversed, they have been together since Winter now. It was quite surprising to see both of them walking on the red carpet at the Apollo Theater in New York City without passing a smile to each other. Talking about their outfits, Pete looked dapper as he posed in casuals whereas Sui looked stunning in a black off-the-shoulder jumpsuit that featured metal studs down the leg.

Pete Davidson, girlfriend Chase were together inside the event

In a conversation with Page Six, a source revealed that Pete and Sui arrived in separate cars at the event, but inside the venue, they spent time together. “She was googly-eyed at him,” said the source, in the report. Moreover, a second source revealed the couple hugged and interacted on the carpet.

Well, at the event, many other stars including Edie Falco, Machine Gun Kelly, and others were also present.

Pete Davidson talks about Chase Sui Wonders

While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Pete gushed over Sui and said, “I mean, she’s the best. She’s the best actress. She’s gonna crush. She’s got a lot of cool stuff going. He further gave her ladylove a shoutout by saying that she "had so much influence on the show and helped me make really big decisions on edits."

For the unversed, the lovebirds first shared the screen space in A24's Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, in which they played on-screen boyfriend and girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Why did Pete Davidson lose his cool during the Knicks Match? Here's everything you need to know