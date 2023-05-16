Are Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham dating? Alleged couple spotted getting cozy in Keith Urban's TikTok video

Amidst dating rumours of singer Phoebe Bridgers and comedian Bo Burnham, guitarist Keith Urban unintentionally confirmed their romance and the Internet seems to be enjoying all the chaos that has ensued ever since the video dropped. Keep reading to know details about what happened and how netizens are reacting to the video that exposed the musician duo.

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham spotted getting cozy in Keith Urban's TikTok video

On Monday, May 15, singer Keith Urban posted a video on TikTok from Taylor Swift's Eras tour as he enjoyed alongside his wife, actress Nicole Kidman. But it wasn't their moment of dancing and having fun at the concert together that caught the eye of the Internet. Behind the married couple, Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham were spotted making out in the VIP section and the Internet has not stopped buzzing ever since.

Bridgers can be seen dancing in the background after which she wraps her arms around Burnham and kisses him. Though it was unintentional on Urban's part, he pretty much confirmed the duo's romance and gave the Internet something to talk about. This comes after the 28-year-old and 32-year-old had sparked dating rumours six months back when they were spotted on casual dates and hangouts together.

One user wrote, "keith urban hard launching phoebe bridgers and bo burnham wasn’t on my 2023 bingo [standing woman emoji]." Another joked, "a video that keith urban recorded of himself and nicole kidman dancing to style in the vip tent of taylor swifts concert confirmed the rumored relationship between phoebe bridgers and bo burnham bro none of these words are in the bible." A third replied, "Keith in his deuxmoi era," referring to the gossip page.

A fourth said, "keith urban making a tiktok with nicole kidman at taylor swift's show that has phoebe bridgers and bo burnham necking in the background was not on my 2023 bucket list." A fifth mused, "imagine being phoebe bridgers and bo burnham rn. your relationship getting publicly confirmed because keith urban wanted to post a tiktok of him and nicole kidman singing style at the eras tour."

Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham on the personal front

Meanwhile, Bridgers and Irish actor Paul Mescal dated for two years from 2020 to 2022, and got engaged during the duration but reportedly broke up towards the end of the year. On the other hand, Burnham was dating filmmaker and director Lorene Scafaria since 2013. Now with the clip of the two kissing having gone viral, fans have gotten a sense of clarity and confirmation about the status between the previously rumoured to be dating duo.

