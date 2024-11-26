Are President Donald Trump And Survivor Host Jeff Probst Friends? Inside Their Close Connections

Before Donald Trump took the Oval Office, he was widely known for his business-leading skills and for being a reality show host. Trump was also someone who made a few movie cameos. Meanwhile, another show host, Jeff Probst, who is known for his time on Survivor, has a lot in common with the president-elect.

Trump was famous for hosting The Apprentice. On the other hand, Jeff Probst has hosted all the seasons of Survivor. However, the latter is also known for making comments on Donald Trump.

Moreover, the ones who are close to both the big names are aware of Donald Trump and Jeff Probst's history. They had a big change in their life when Trump and Probst became the hosts of their respective reality shows.

Then another similarity between them happens to be the name Mark Burnett, the personality who had hired Jeff Probst as the host of Survivor. This same person had even made a deal with Donald Trump to host The Apprentice. Jeff had made fun of how Trump has a habit of telling people they are fired.

As seen in a video from 2023 that was uploaded by a TikTok user, @allwinnerssurvivor, it was seen that Jeff Probst had mocked Donald Trump for his catchphrase.

Probst had jokingly called out Donald Trump and said he would like to fire him if he ever showed up as a competitor on Survivor.

“Donald, you talk so much trash with the 'you're fired.' And I'd love to see what your face looks like when I take that snuffer and say, no, Donald. You're fired.” Jeff Probst had stated, in the video, while also offering Trump to join him on the reality show.

In the same video, Probst stated that Donald Trump would be too scared to be a participant in Survivor.

In a separate social media post, back in 2011, an X (formerly Twitter) user had asked Probst if he would like to be on Celebrity Apprentice. However, for the entertainment of that fan, the host declined to compete on the aforementioned show.

