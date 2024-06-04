Are Press Junkets a Form of Torture? Lupita Nyong’o Thinks They Might Be 'Irritating'

What can we say about this actress who gained overnight success through her spectacular on-screen presence? Lupita Nyong’o landed her first feature film role in 12 Years a Slave and won an Oscar for it. However, the star said she wasn't prepared for the aftermath's success and recognition of the film.

“We were prepared to be extras and little guest stars on TV shows before we would have our chance at any substantial role in the thing that we love to do,” Nyong’o told Glamour magazine of school. “But it did not at all prepare us for instant success. And that is an overwhelming experience.” Furthermore, when asked about what irritates her most about being an actor, “interviews,” she answered. “You asked. I have to be honest. I’m going to tell you.”

Why does Lupita Nyong’o find interviews irritating?

Nyong’o clarified by saying that she does not necessarily mean all interviews are torture, but she does find press junkets to be a “torture technique.” She later added that most interviews involve answering similar questions from different journalists, which can be time-consuming and irritating. Nyong’o isn't the first to be vocal about his dislike for the media.

Cillian Murphy told GQ magazine in February that press tours are not a great model, and he’d much prefer to let the movies do the heavy promotional lifting. Later, the Oppenheimer actor also said, “Acting is like sex — do it, don’t talk about it’... People always used to say to me, ‘He has reservations’ or ‘He’s a difficult interviewee.’ Not really! I love talking about work and art. What I struggle with and find unnecessary, and unhelpful about what I want to do, is: ‘Tell me about yourself.”

Lupita Nyong’o opened up about seeking perfection at the beginning of her career

Early in her career, Nyong’o says, she was burdened by wanting to make sure she was perfect. Speaking to Glamor, she said that she was anxious and wished to attain everything with perfection. However, now she has accepted the fact that she can’t give 100% every day. "These days I allow myself to be a human being," she says. "I’ve just found a way of forgiving myself for not being perfect.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nyong’o stars in A Quiet Place: Day One, which is a prequel to John Krasinski’s horror franchise. Pig filmmaker Michael Sarnoski directs. The movie opens in theaters on June 28 from Paramount.

