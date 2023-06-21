Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nothing 'unless they're insulting their family'? Read details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently slammed by sports journalist Stephen A. Smith. Smith expressed his opinion about the Sussexes by saying that the only time people care about them is when “they’re insulting their family.” Meghan and Harry have been very vocal about their treatment in the royal family since they resigned as royals. Stephen seems to be one of the many people who have called the couple out for repeatedly slamming the royal family.

Stephen A. Smith slams Prince Harry and Meghan

Stephen King is one of the many famous people who seems to have a problem with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle outing their family. Smith took a jab at the couple when he said that people did not really care about them. “If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anybody cares what they have to say,” he said on his own podcast.

He quickly explained that he was not “trying to dog” Meghan Markle; he praised her for her talent and said she did a great job in the series Suits. Stephen even admitted that he loves Suits. He reverted to his original opinion as he said, “But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”

Bill Simmons calls Meghan Markle and Prince Harry grifters

Bill Simmons, who is the head of Spotify’s International sports content, recently slammed the couple very publicly. It was reported that Meghan and Harry’s podcast ‘Archetypes’ would not be returning for a second season. Simmons had a very strong opinion about the couple and he did not refrain himself. The former sportswriter called the couple “f–king grifters.” He added, “That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories.”

On his own podcast, Smith played the audio recording of Simmons calling the couple out. He admitted that he did not know what the word “grifter” meant, but he looked it up; he explained the meaning, “A grifter is a con artist: someone who swindles people out of their money through fraud.”

Stephen noted that Bill Simmons “went off” at Harry and Meghan while adding that he seemed “very happy they were gone.” Stephen also thought that Bill’s comments about the couple were a “bit excessive.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. The couple decided to move to California along with their children, Archie and Lilibet. Ever since their exit from the royal family, the Sussexes have been very vocal about their mistreatment in Buckingham Palace. Harry and Meghan have publicly called the royals out on their Netflix docuseries. Harry also wrote about instances from his life where his family mistreated him in his memoir ‘Spare.’

