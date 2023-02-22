Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle suing South Park after recent episode’s ruthless dig at the royal couple?

South Park’s recent episode seemingly mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Soon, there were speculations that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might consider taking legal action against the popular animated show. However, a spokesperson for the royal couple has clarified that there is no truth to these claims. Harry and Meghan are not suing. Read on to know more. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s legal action on South Park?

When asked if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering to file a lawsuit over the recent South Park episode that took a dig on them, a spokesperson for the couple said, "It's all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports." Speculations about them suing the show started doing the rounds when royal commentator Neil Sean wrote an article for Fox News claiming that the episode has ‘legal ramifications attached.’ He also revealed that the couple’s lawyers have reviewed the show.

Recently, there were reports by Spectator that claimed that Meghan, 41, is ‘upset and overwhelmed’ with the portrayal on the adult animated series. The publication also added that a source claimed that the actress is ‘annoyed with South Park but refuses to watch it all.’ South Park episode on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The South Park episode on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aired last Wednesday. It was titled ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’, and focused on a ‘prince of Canada’ and his wife who settle in a fictional town of Colorado. The similarities between the caricatures and the royal couple are hard to miss with the prince’s ginger hair and his wife’s pink dress like the one Meghan wore at Trooping the Colour in 2018. The episode went on to mock the cartoon couple’s repeated pleas for privacy while they travel the world carrying signs like ‘We want our privacy’, and ‘stop looking at us’. In one scene, the show’s popular host even says "Look Kyle, we kind of just don't care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife."

