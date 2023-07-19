Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'taking time apart' due to toll on marriage? Details here

The journey for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been filled with ups and downs as they navigate the complexities of their new lives in California. Since stepping down from their senior royal duties, Harry and Meghan have faced a whirlwind of challenges in their pursuit of a more independent life. Negative press and conflicts with the royal family have added to the strain they've encountered. However, the couple decided to share their family drama in Harry's explosive memoir, Spare, and even ventured into the realm of entertainment with a top-10 Netflix series.

Despite the hurdles, Harry and Meghan managed to reach a ceasefire, but the road ahead remains uncertain. Amidst trials and challenges, the couple seeks to find peace while pursuing individual paths.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'taking time apart'?

According to a report in Radar Online, seeking solace and a sense of belonging, Harry is planning a solo trip to Africa, a continent he considers his "second home." As per the report, a source revealed that this journey will be an opportunity for Harry to reconnect with himself and find clarity amid the chaos.

On the other hand, the report mentioned that Meghan has embarked on a path to establish her own brand and professional ventures. With a determined super-agent by her side, the Duchess of Sussex aims to create her own legacy and thrive in the world of business. This newfound ambition marks a significant turning point in Meghan’s career.

Harry and Meghan balancing lavish lifestyle and security costs

For the unversed, the Sussexes' shift to California has come with its fair share of financial pressures. Their luxurious $14 million mansion and substantial security costs have added to the strain on their resources. The recent Spotify deal failure, coupled with other challenges, has intensified the need to manage their financial responsibilities.

Meanwhile, amidst the whirlwind of emotions and financial obligations, the couple is exploring a period of separation. The anticipated time apart on different continents may provide the necessary space for both Harry and Meghan to reflect, grow, and find the clarity they seek.

While the road ahead may be uncertain, there's hope that Harry and Meghan will emerge stronger and more self-aware after this time of self-discovery. As the renegade royal couple continues to chart their unique path, the world watches with anticipation, wishing them both peace and success on their respective journeys.

