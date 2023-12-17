Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trying to reconcile with royal family? Exploring their turbulent relationship amid racism scandal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly having a change of heart. As Christmas approaches, is a reunion around the corner for the British royal family?
Of all the surviving royal families around the globe, the British Royals enjoy the maximum amount of media attention and limelight, of which the royal siblings Prince Wiliam and Prince Harry and their spouses take up the largest share. However, with this attention comes a high level of public scrutiny.
It’s no hidden fact that Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, do not enjoy the best of relationships with the clan, and news of rifts scar their royal reputation more often than not. However, as Christmas approaches, recent updates seem positive for the British Monarchs and their kin. According to a ‘well-placed source’ of Page Six, “Harry and Meghan’s new strategy is reconciliation.”
Troubled history of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family
Earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex published his memoir called Spare, which was not very pleasant towards Queen Camilla, to say the least. He did unleash on his stepmother in the memoir, leaving no speculations about his dislike towards her.
Furthermore, the Dutch-language version of Omid Scobie’s Endgame caught the names of two royals being racist towards Meghan. It was after this whole ‘racist-royal’ fiasco surrounding Meghan, Kate Middleton, and King Charles himself that the relationship seemed to have hit rock bottom.
Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal ‘reconciliation’ a possibility?
Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had been considering and pushing for a ‘reconciliation’ with the kin. However, according to Express, King Charles has a condition of his own for this reunion to happen. As simple as it may sound, King Charles only wants Meghan and Harry to agree “not to speak ill of the royals again.”
However, with recent telephonic conversations between the families opening the way for further mending of relations, a Christmas invite might not be a very far-fetched idea anymore. Meghan, reportedly, is considering a plan to split her year living in her home in Montecito, California, USA, and Kensington Palace.
