Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trying to replicate Prince William and Kate Middleton amidst their return to New York after 'car chase' incident?

The recent announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to New York City for World Mental Health Day has inevitably sparked a flurry of speculations, as per a report by Yahoo. The couple, once part of the senior royal fold, has seemingly taken a page out of Prince William and Kate Middleton's book, hosting a strikingly similar event on the very same day. Is this a mere coincidence, or is there a subtle attempt to replicate the success of their royal counterparts?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are quite well-known in the public eye, and their last visit to New York City was quite eventful. There was even a reported incident where they were chased by paparazzi in a car, which added even more excitement to their already high-profile lives.

As they're back in the city now, and they're here for a meaningful reason – World Mental Health Day, wherein, their Archewell Foundation is going to host a Parents' Summit, which will focus on the well-being of families in today's digital age. Of Course, it's a praiseworthy effort, but it feels like this initiative aligns with the interests of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge .

Prince William and Middleton, although thousands of miles away on the other side of the Atlantic, are also set to host a forum for young people in Birmingham on the same day. The event, titled Exploring our Emotional Worlds, will revolve around discussions on managing emotions and building resilience among youth – a topic undeniably aligned with the mental health cause championed by the Sussexes. It's a curious parallel, and it prompts the question: Are Harry and Meghan subtly trying to replicate the success of Prince William and Kate Middleton?

If we break this down, on one hand, it could be seen as a healthy competition where both couples are working hard to make meaningful contributions to society. Their shared dedication to mental health issues shows that some values and interests are more important than their royal status. On the other hand, some might view it as a subtle way for each couple to prove themselves, with both vying for the public's approval. As observers, we should be cautious and not rush to conclusions. Both couples have their own unique paths and interests, and their simultaneous involvement in mental health initiatives might just be a coincidence.

Anyhow, this question doesn't have a straightforward answer but past occurrences do make us believe the same.

Past indicators and occurrences that might suggest Prince Harry is trying to copy Prince William

Reports once surfaced claiming that Prince Harry might have taken inspiration from Prince William's speech at the United Nations in 2022. Additionally, there have been suggestions that Prince Harry may have also drawn inspiration from Prince William's actions and choices in the past.

Notably, both princes have expressed a desire to provide their children with a normal upbringing away from the media spotlight and have embraced a rural lifestyle connected to nature and outdoor activities. Additionally, they have both taken an interest in polo, a sport favored by their father, Prince Charles , and have used their polo matches as opportunities to support charitable causes.

