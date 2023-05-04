Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle working on a new project? DEETS inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rumored to working on a new series with Netflix. Get the details inside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Key Highlight

Meghan Markle just joined hands with a major entertainment agency and her next rumored project ranges from a possible relaunch of her blog, The Tig, to potentially writing her biography, a la Spare. As per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan are in talks with Netflix to shoot a new documentary in South Africa about humanitarian efforts.

 

 

What is their new project all about?

Following their popular six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan" and "Live to Lead" series in 2022, the upcoming series is their third project with Netflix. The new documentary features Harry and Meghan as they return to South Africa following their 2019 royal tour. While they were in South Africa, Harry and Meghan accompanied Prince Archie on visits to communities in and around Cape Town.

As per sources, “the documentary will feature the couple visiting communities in South Africa, where they will be shown helping build houses and focusing on humanitarian efforts,” the outlet reports. “It is reported that Meghan Markle will also bring awareness to safe birthing practices.”

 

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s previous projects

This isn’t the first time the couple is doing a project with Netflix; the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing their third project with the streaming giant this time. On December 8th, 2022, they released their popular six-part docuseries "Harry & Meghan," and then on December 31st, 2022, they premiered the "Live to Lead" series. "Harry & Meghan” has shown us some stunning details about the couple’s time with the royal family. The Duke of Sussex stated that the monarchy had failed to protect him and his family from tabloid scrutiny, but would live to save my brother, Prince William. 

 

